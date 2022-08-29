Idukki: Three bodies were found after a landslide hit Kudayathoor village in Thodupuzha taluka of Idukki district earlier Monday morning. As per reports, several people are missing and a search operation is underway to trace the missing persons.Also Read - Travel Plans Ruined For Bengaluru Keralites Heading Home For Onam. Here's Why.

The landslide was triggered by heavy rains hitting their house in a village in this district in the wee hours of Monday, police said. They said the tragedy hit the family at around 2.30 am. Bodies of two persons have been recovered by the rescue personnel, police added.

#WATCH | Kerala: Three bodies found after a landslide hit Kudayathoor village in Thodupuzha taluka of Idukki district earlier this morning. Search operation underway. pic.twitter.com/OSuii86v5c — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

The hilly regions of Kerala have been receiving heavy rains for the last two days.

More details awaited