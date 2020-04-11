New Delhi: Security forces have been deployed in the Chandni Mahal area of Delhi on Saturday after the area was declared as one of the containment zones late on Friday night. Three deaths have been reported in the last three days from this area alone. About 52 people have tested positive, out of 102 staying in 13 different religious locations. “Interactions between those who have tested positive and the other residents can’t be ruled out,” the DM said. Also Read - 12 Hours a Day, Six Days a Week Shifts in Factories? Government Seems to Think so

The entire area will be sanitised and door-to-door delivery of essential items will be ensured.

Earlier this week, about 102 people were evacuated from 13 mosques in the area. Many of the evacuated attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet held in Nizamuddin last month.