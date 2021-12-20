New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in national capital has terminated the services of three doctors over the death of three children at the Kalawati Saran Hospital due to an adverse drug reaction a few days ago. The Minister said that an inquiry into the incident has also been initiated and the guilty won’t be spared.Also Read - Delhi Budget: Free Covid Vaccines, Mahila Mohalla Clinics, Olympics Bid in Kejriwal's 'Deshbhakti Budget' | Highlights

"Three children died at the Kalawati Saran Hospital due to an adverse drug reaction a few days ago. As soon as we got to know about it, we terminated the services of three doctors and ordered an inquiry. We have also complained about the incident to the Delhi Medical Council," PTI reported quoting Jain.

Earlier today, The Wire reported three children lost their lives at Centre-run Kalawati Saran Hospital, of the Lady Hardinge Medical College after consuming a drug prescribed by doctors at three mohalla clinics, the neighbourhood-level primary healthcare centres in Delhi.

On December 7, Dr Sunil Kumar of the Directorate General Health Services (DGHS), under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, asked the AAP-led government in Delhi to issue notices to prohibit doctors at these clinics from prescribing the drug “dextromethorphan”.

In a letter to Delhi government, Dr Kumar also suggested Delhi government to withdraw dextromethorphan units in market manufactured by one Omega Pharmaceuticals. The letter was prompted by 16 cases of dextromethorphan poisoning at the Kalawati Saran Hospital. Of these people, three minors between subsequently died.