Srinagar: Three former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers were on Saturday put under house arrest ahead of their proposed protest against the delimitation commission. As per a report by NDTV, the high-security zone, Gupkar Road in Srinagar, where Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah has been sealed off by the police.Also Read - J&K: JeM Terrorist Involved In 2019 Pulwama Terror Attack Killed In Anantnag Encounter

Moreover, security forces have been deployed outside the homes of the political leaders and no one is being allowed to enter or exit from there. Also Read - New Year, Same J&K Police Locking Leaders in Their Homes: Omar Abdullah Ahead of Peaceful Protest

It must be noted that the Gupkar Alliance, led by Farooq Abdullah, had earlier announced a protest against the recently released delimitation commission draft proposal of allotment of assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Three Terrorist Killed, A Cop Injured In Two Separate Encounters

As per the updates, the delimitation commission earlier had proposed six additional seats for Jammu province against one seat in Kashmir which is contrary to the population ratio of both provinces of the former state.

The political leaders in the region termed it a brazen display of gerrymandering and said the proposed seat allotment goes against adult franchise of one person one vote.

Good morning & welcome to 2022. A new year with the same J&K police illegally locking people in their homes & an administration so terrified of normal democratic activity. Trucks parked outside our gates to scuttle the peaceful @JKPAGD sit-in protest. Some things never change. pic.twitter.com/OeSNwAOVkp — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 1, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Omar Abdullah showed how his home, the home of his father and sisters have been locked and security trucks deployed outside the gates.