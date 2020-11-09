Jammu: Three senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders, who resigned recently over party chief Mehbooba Mufti’s remarks on the tricolour, joined the Congress on Monday. The development ahead of the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read - BJP to Meet Same Electoral Fate as Donald Trump: Mehbooba Mufti

Former MP Tarlok Singh Bajwa, ex-MLC Ved Mahajan and former PDP state secretary Hussain Ali Waffa resigned from the party last month.

They joined the Congress in the presence of the party's in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir affairs Rajni Patil, All India Congress Committee secretary Sudhir Sharma and Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief GA Mir, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

Elections to DDCs will be held in eight phases from December 1 to December 24, according to a notification issued by the State Election Commission.

(With inputs from PTI)