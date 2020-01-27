New Delhi: At a time when the fatal coronavirus has claimed over 80 lives in China and affected over 2,744 people, the latest report on Monday suggests that three people from Hyderabad, who returned from China, have been suspected of being infected with the deadly virus.

“We have got 3 patients admitted to the hospital. As of now, no symptoms of coronavirus has been found,” Dr Shankar, Superintendent, Government Fever Hospital, Hyderabad, informed ANI.

Telangana: 3 persons from Hyderabad who returned from China, have been suspected of being infected with #CoronaVirus. Dr. Shankar, Superintendent, Govt Fever Hospital, Hyderabad says, "We have got 3 patients admitted in the hospital. As of now, no symptoms of Corona Virus found" — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2020

Earlier in the day, another suspected case of coronavirus was reported in Bihar. As per updates from Superintendent, Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), a girl from Chapra, who recently returned from China, was admitted to ICU at a hospital in Chapra after she showed symptoms similar to that of coronavirus.

After the check-up, the patient has been referred to Patna and she will be kept under observation at PMCH.

On Sunday, one man in his 20s was suspected with coronavirus and was admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.

“One person was suspected with the deadly coronavirus was admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Jaipur. The patient has been kept in isolation; condition stable. The patient’s samples sent to Pune for tests. The state government is taking all precautions,’ Rajasthan Minister Subhash Garg told a news agency.

As a number of suspected cases are on the rise, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has on Sunday issued a fresh advisory and said that no case of the novel SARS-like coronavirus has been reported yet in India.

The Health Ministry also stated that a total of 4,359 passengers arriving from 22 flights was screened for the illness on Sunday.

In the meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has also urged the Central Government to conduct a full screening of suspected persons arriving at international airports.

Apart from China, many other countries have been affected by the virus. As per updates, there are currently eight confirmed cases in Thailand; five in the US; four each in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, France and Japan (one cured); three in South Korea; two in Vietnam; and one each in Nepal and Canada.