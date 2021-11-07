Gaya: At least three police personnel were severely injured in firing and stone-pelting in Bihar’s Gaya during immersion of the idol of Goddess Laxmi on Saturday. While one police official sustained bullet injuries, two others were injured in stone-pelting. The incident took place in the Tanakuppa area of Gaya where the police personnel asked the organisers of Laxmi Puja to stop playing loud music during immersion of the idol on Saturday.Also Read - Kamal Haasan Starrer Vikram Teaser Out, Crosses 4 Million Views On His Birthday

According to police, a Station House Officer (SHO) sustained a bullet injury and two Special Armed Police (SAP) jawans were injured in stone-pelting. “SHO Ajay Kumar sustained bullet injury in his left leg and out of danger now. We have identified the accused and will take strict action against them,” said Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Aditya Kumar. Also Read - Not Rohit Sharma; Ashish Nehra Names Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant as Better Choices to Replace Virat Kohli as India's T20 Captain