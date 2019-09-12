New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three operatives of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group in Kathua region and seized a truck carrying a large number of arms and ammunition, including AK-47 rifles on Thursday. The truck was headed towards Kashmir from Punjab. It was stopped by police on receiving an intelligence tip-off.

“4 AK-56 and 2 AK-47, 6 magazines and 180 live rounds and Rs 11,000 in cash have been recovered. Three affiliated to Jaish e Mohammed arrested,” said SSP Kathua, Sridhar Patil. The three arrested men were identified as Ubaid-ul-Islam resident of Pulwama, Jahangir Ahmed Parrey resident of Budgam, and Sabeel Ahmed Baba resident of Pulwama. An FIR was registered against them, including under the Arms Act.

The police said that with the recovery they have managed to ‘unearth the sinister design of the terrorist organisation and their sponsors to disturb the peace and harmony’ in the state.

This comes days after Jaish-e-Mohammad chief and UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar, who was allegedly kept in preventive detention, was ‘secretly’ released by Pakistan. Reports had claimed that Pakistan released Azhar to plan and carry out terror operations against India.

Notably, Azhar has been the mastermind of major terror attacks in India including the Pulwama attack in February 2019 wherein 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.

Last month, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh had also warned that Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was training its cadres for an underwater attack on India.

However, the Navy chief had added that forces were on high alert and were keeping a track of things, assuring that no attack will take place. “We have received intelligence that the underwater wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed is being trained. We are keeping a track of it and we assure you that we are fully alert”, Admiral Singh had said.