Srinagar: As many as three terrorists, affiliated with proscribed terror out Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), were neutralised by security forces in an encounter that broke out at the Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on late Thursday evening, said Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone), Vijay Kumar on Friday. The officer further informed that as many as 11 terrorists have been gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir in the new year so far, and most of them were top commanders of JeM and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

3 terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were neutralised in the Budgam encounter. 3 AK-56* rifles, 8 magazines and some documents have been recovered from the terrorists. A total of 11 terrorists have been neutralised in the year 2022 so far: Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir pic.twitter.com/glXgD17qOc — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

Also Read - J&K: JeM Terrorist Involved In 2019 Pulwama Terror Attack Killed In Anantnag Encounter

Speaking to new agency ANI, IGP Kashmir said, "We had got the intel that three terrorists of the JeM are hiding. The Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir police held the joint operation. The firing started. After that, the CRPF also joined the operation. The encounter went on for the whole night and three terrorists were neutralized in the morning today."

IGP noted that one of the neutralised terrorist has been identified as Waseem belonging to Srinagar City, who was involved in numerous civilians’ killings. “The identification process of the remaining two terrorists is underway. Three AK 57 rifles have been recovered from them along with eight magazines and numerous documents which we are investigating,” he added.

Talking about police’s action against terrorism in the first week of new year, Kumar informed that 11 terrorists have been killed so far this new year, including the ones killed today. “Most of them were the top commanders of JeM and LeT,” he said.

Asked about the “hit list” of the city terrorists that the security forces had prepared, the IGP informed that all of the terrorists on the list have been killed. “A new terrorist has joined recently, we will soon neutralize him as well,” he added.

