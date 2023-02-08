Home

News

India

3 Kids Injured After Plaster of School Ceiling Comes Down Cracking on Them in Visakhapatnam

3 Kids Injured After Plaster of School Ceiling Comes Down Cracking on Them in Visakhapatnam

The accident was reported to have occurred at the Archakunipalem Primary School in the Padmanabham Mandal of the Visakhapatnam district.

Vishakhapatnam: In an unfortunate incident from Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, three primary school students have been injured after a part of their classroom ceiling’s plaster fell on them on Tuesday.

The accident was reported to have occurred at the Archakunipalem Primary School in the Padmanabham Mandal of the Visakhapatnam district. Despite being recently renovated, the plaster of the school ceiling collapsed during class hours, leaving three minor girls injured.

You may like to read

One of the students, T. Vedasri, who suffered minor head injuries, was taken to the nearby Vizianagaram Government Hospital for treatment, and her condition is stable, the Padmanabham police said. The other two students suffered minor bruises, the police said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.