3 Killed and 2 Injured In Explosion At Private Firm in Gujrat

Three people were killed and two injured in an explosion at a private firm in Gujarat's Vadodara village, with the cause yet to be determined.

Vadodara(ANI): Three persons were killed while two others were injured in an explosion at a private firm in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Wednesday, police said.

According to officials, the explosion occurred at a private company in Ekalbara village of Vadodara.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

