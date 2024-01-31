By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
3 Killed and 2 Injured In Explosion At Private Firm in Gujrat
Three people were killed and two injured in an explosion at a private firm in Gujarat's Vadodara village, with the cause yet to be determined.
Vadodara(ANI): Three persons were killed while two others were injured in an explosion at a private firm in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Wednesday, police said.
According to officials, the explosion occurred at a private company in Ekalbara village of Vadodara.
The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, the police said.
Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)
