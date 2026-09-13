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3 killed as auto-rickshaw collides with lorry in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram

Three people were killed in an auto-rickshaw-lorry collision near Shikaruganji Junction in Vizianagaram district.

Written by: Joy Pillai
Updated: September 13, 2026, 9:41 AM IST
Vizianagaram Accident
3 killed as auto-rickshaw collides with lorry in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram | Image: X

Vizianagaram Accident: A tragic incident has surfaced from Andhra Pradesh where three people lost their lives after an auto-rickshaw collided with a lorry on Sunday. The mishap took place near Burja in Vizianagaram district, DSP Bobbili R Govind Rao told the news agency ANI.

Locals immediately alerted police about the mishap, following which a police team reached the spot and launched rescue operations.

Read more: Thrissur Accident: Three members of a family, including 3-year-old, killed in bike-car crash in Kunnamkulam

As per initial reports, the deceased were residents of Gajarayunivalasa.

Police have lodged a case and initiated an investigation.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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