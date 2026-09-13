3 killed as auto-rickshaw collides with lorry in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram Accident: A tragic incident has surfaced from Andhra Pradesh where three people lost their lives after an auto-rickshaw collided with a lorry on Sunday. The mishap took place near Burja in Vizianagaram district, DSP Bobbili R Govind Rao told the news agency ANI.
Locals immediately alerted police about the mishap, following which a police team reached the spot and launched rescue operations.
Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh | A road accident occurred in Vizianagaram district when a lorry collided with an auto-rickshaw. Three people lost their lives in the accident, which took place near Burja, en route from Manapuram: DSP Bobbili R Govind Rao
— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2026
As per initial reports, the deceased were residents of Gajarayunivalasa.
Police have lodged a case and initiated an investigation.
Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.
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