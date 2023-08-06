Home

3 Killed After Bus Falls Into River In Jharkhand

The bus was heading to Giridih from Ranchi. The accident took place on the Giridih-Dumri road, after the vehicle broke the rails of a bridge and fell 50 feet deep into the river.

3 Killed After Bus Falls Into River In Jharkhand. | Photo: ANI

Giridih: At least three people have died, and several others have been injured after a bus carrying passengers plunged into a river in Jharkhand’s Giridih on Saturday night. Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene after receiving the information, and rescue operations are currently underway. There are concerns that several passengers might have drowned in the river.

#WATCH | Jharkhand | A bus carrying passengers fell into a river in Giridih. Rescue operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/47WIsjzzDM — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023

Giridih District Collector Naman Priyesh informed that three people died and more than 15 passengers were injured in the incident.

The bus fell into the Barakar River in Dumri village.

The bus was heading to Giridih from Ranchi. The accident took place on the Giridih-Dumri road after the vehicle broke the rails of a bridge and fell 50 feet deep into the river.

Jharkhand Health and Disaster Management Minister Banna Gupta stated that all the state government is taking the necessary action and all the needed medical facilities will be provided to the injured persons.

“A bus carrying passengers fell into a river in Giridih. The district administration has started the rescue operation. Giridih Deputy Commissioner has been instructed to expedite the rescue operation. All necessary medical facilities will be provided. The government is taking necessary action,” Gupta told news agency ANI.

“Three persons have been declared dead while 24 are injured in the incident,” Giridih Civil Surgeon, Dr SP Mishra told PTI:

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren stated that the district administration and police are engaged in rescue operations.

Soren tweeted “Sad news has been received that a bus from Ranchi to Giridih met with an accident in the Barakar river in Giridih, Jharkhand. Rescue work is being done by the district administration…”

Giridih Superintendent of Police, Deepak Sharma said he was on the spot overseeing rescue operations.

The exact number of passengers on the bus is still to be ascertained.

On July 10, seven people died and 30 others were injured after a bus carrying a marriage party fell into a canal in Prakasam district’s Darsi area, Andhra Pradesh, Around 37 people who all are relatives, were travelling from Podili to Kakinada. They attended a marriage and hired an RTC bus from Ongole depot to attend a reception, police said.

The mishap took place when another bus came from the opposite side and the bus driver, in a bid to avert a collision, hit a concrete block on the roadside and lost control.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details are awaited.)

