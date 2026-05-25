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3 killed, several injured as truck rams e-rickshaw in Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur

3 killed, several injured as truck rams e-rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur

At least three people were killed after a truck rammed into an e-rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district.

3 killed, several injured as truck rams e-rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur | Iamge: ANI

Chhatarpur: A tragic incident has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh, where at least three people were killed and several others sustained critical injuries after a truck rammed into an e-rickshaw in Chhatarpur. According to police, the incident took place on Sunday night in the Matguwan police station area.

What Exactly Happened?

Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha told news agency ANI that the driver of the truck fled the spot following the mishap. A manhunt has been initiated to nab the driver, he said.

“An accident occurred in the Matguwan police station area between an e-rickshaw and a truck. Three people sustained injuries, and one person died on the spot. Current reports indicate three deaths and two critically injured individuals. The driver fled the scene of the accident, and efforts are underway to locate him. The victims were traveling within the local area, and most of them belonged to the same family,” he told reporters.

Injured Were Rushed To Hospital

Injured were immediately rushed to the district hospital, but sadly, a few of them succumbed to their injuries.

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According to District Hospital doctor Ravi Soni, the speeding truck rammed into the e-rickshaw from behind.

“Patients involved in a road accident were admitted here; they were visiting their relatives. A truck rammed into the back of the auto they were travelling in. We received 7 patients in total, 3 of whom have passed away, while 4 remain in critical condition. Two young girls belonging to the same family and one man have lost their lives,” he told ANI.

Further investigation is underway.

(with ANI inputs)

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