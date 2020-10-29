New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, three local BJP workers, including a youth leader, were killed in a terrorist attack in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night. Also Read - Entire Jammu and Kashmir Has Been Converted Into a Jail: Mehbooba Mufti Slams Centre

As per updates from police, the incident happened when the local leaders were travelling in a car and the terrorists opened fire at them at the YK Pora area. Police said that the deceased have been identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam.

"Terrorists fired upon three BJP workers who are identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam in YK Pora, Kulgam, today. They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where they were declared as brought dead," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Jammu and Kashmir: Three BJP workers identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh & Umer Ramzan Hajam succumbed to bullet injuries after terrorists fired upon them in YK Pora, Kulgam, today. pic.twitter.com/XccmRBK1ts — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

After police registered a case of murder, the area has been cordoned off and search for the terrorists has started.

As per reports, Fida Hussain Yatoo was a district general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). Umar Ramzan Hajjan and Umar Rashid Beg, both residents of YK Pora, were local BJP workers.

Taking to Twitter, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah condemned the attack and prayed for the bereaved family members.

“Terrible news from Kulgam district of South Kashmir. I unequivocally condemn the targeted killing of the 3 BJP workers in a terror attack. May Allah grant them place in Jannat & may their families find strength during this difficult time,” he tweeted.

On the other hand, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, also condemned the incident in a tweet and said its people of J&K who pay with their lives because of GOI’s ill thought out policies.

“Saddened to hear about the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam. Condolences to their families. At the end of the day, its people of J&K who pay with their lives because of GOI’s ill thought out policies,” she wrote.