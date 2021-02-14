New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested three persons for duping Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter in an e-commerce fraud, a source told new agency ANI. While three men have been arrested in connection with the online fraud, the main accused is absconding, the source said. Also Read - Kejriwal's Daughter Duped of Rs 34,000 on E-Commerce Site, Here Are 5 Tips to Protect Yourself From Online Fraud

“Three accused named Sajid, Kapil, and Manvendra have been arrested for duping Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter. One main accused is absconding who used to make fake accounts on e-commerce sites,” the source said. Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal's Daughter Duped of Rs 34000 While Trying To Sell Sofa Online

Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita was duped of Rs 34,000 on February 7 while she was trying to sell a second-hand sofa on an e-commerce website.

The Delhi Police had registered a case of cheating at the Civil Lines Police Station.

“The person, who posed himself as a customer, asked her to scan a bar code after sending a small amount on her account. And when she scanned the bar code, the money debited from her account in two installments–first Rs 20,000 and then Rs 14,000,” police had said.

(With ANI inputs)