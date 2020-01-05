Jaipur: Infant death toll in Kota’s JK Lon Hospital on Sunday climbed to 110, news agency ANI reported. Till Saturday, the death toll was recorded to be 107.

For the same, the Congress government in Rajasthan is not only facing criticism from the opposition BJP but also from the within the party. On Saturday, Sachin Pilot, who is also the Deputy CM of Rajasthan, attacked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the infant deaths in the state.

Speaking to reporters over the issue, Pilot had said that it serves no purpose to blame the previous Vasundhara Raje-led government for the tragedy. He said that the government’s response to the incident should have been more ‘compassionate and sensitive’.

“After being in power for 13 months I think it serves no purpose to blame the previous Govt’s misdeeds. Accountability should be fixed”, Rajasthan Congress president had told reporters.

Earlier, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had served a show-cause notice to the state government. “Pigs were found roaming inside the campus of the hospital,” its chairperson Priyank Kanoongo had said. A Rajasthan government committee ruled that the infants were given the right treatment.

On December 28, grieving for the recent child deaths at JK Lon Hospital, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that this year, the number is actually the lowest. “Every child death is unfortunate. But there have been 1,300 to 1,500 deaths in a year in the past. This year, the figure is 900. But why 900? Not one child should die. But there are many child deaths recorded every day in every hospital in the state and the country. It’s not new. Action is being taken,” the CM had asserted.