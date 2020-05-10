Kochi: Among the 363 Indian nationals who were repatriated from Abu Dhabi and Dubai on May 7, three more of them on Sunday tested positive for Coronavirus. The citizens were brought to Kerala in special Air India flights. A day ago, two Indians who were brought from the Gulf countries had tested positive for COVID-19. The total cases have risen to 5 now. Also Read - Message For All States to be Extremely Alert, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Says After Kerala Imports 2 COVID-19 Cases Through Vande Bharat Mission

Four other fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state today, taking the total number of people under treatment for the virus in Kerala to 20. Also Read - Coronavirus: Total Shutdown in Kerala Today, Scores Blocked at State Entry Points

Days after the state had declared that it had flattened the curve, new cases were being reported. Also Read - 2 Indians Arrived From Gulf Test Positive For Coronavirus in Kerala

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had on Saturday said the new cases were a “warning to those coming back from abroad and for other states to beon the alert.”

Of the seven fresh cases, three are from Wayanad, two from Thrissur and one each from Ernakulam and Malappuram, State Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

“Two from Thrissur and one person from Malappuram reached the state on May 7 in the Abu Dhabi flight. Two persons from Wayanad contracted the disease through contact and one patient in Wayanad and one in Ernakulam had reached the state from Chennai,” Shailaja said in a press release.

Four positive cases were cured on Sunday and two are from Kannur and one each from Palakkad and Kasaragod.

“With this, Kasaragod, which was once the hotspot of COVID-19 in Kerala has become free of positive cases now.

Of the total 512 positive cases, 489 people have been cured and discharged and currently 20 are under treatment in various districts,” the minister said.

As per the latest medical bulletin, at least 26,712 are under observation out of which 362 are in isolation wards of various hospitals across the state.

The health department also informed that the state has till now sent 37,464 samples for testing.

As of now, there are 33 hotspots in the Kerala.

Presently, Wayanad has seven patients, which is the highest in the state followed by Kollam, Kannur and Ernakulam with three each cases.

Thrissur has two cases and Malappuram and Kozhikode have one case each.

Kerala was among the first states in India to report the deadly virus infection, but it has also earned global praise for having effectively tackled the crisis by being among the states with much higher recovery rates and much less spread so far.

(With agency inputs)