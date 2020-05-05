New Delhi: Three Navy warships have been sailed out to bring back Indian citizens stranded in Maldives and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The warships include INS Jalashwa, INS Magar and INS Shardul. Also Read - DRDO Develops WiFi-Enabled UV Disinfection Tower For Sanitising Coronavirus-Prone Areas

INS Jalashwa deployed off Mumbai coast, along with INS Magar, diverted for Maldives on Monday night, while INS Shardul diverted to Dubai to evacuate the expatriates. The three ships will return to Kochi. Also Read - Coronavirus Lockdown: Centre Prepares Crucial Exit Strategy Amid Criticism Over Migrant Issue

INS Magar and INS Shardul are Southern Naval Command ships, while INS Jalashwa is from Eastern Naval Command. Also Read - Rajasthan News Today May 5, 2020: Liquor to Be Sold Via Coupons in Jaipur to Maintain Social Distancing

INS Jalashwa sailed from Visakhapatnam a few days ago from the east coast to the west coast. Total 14 warships have been readied for evacuating Indian citizens from Gulf and other countries: Indian Navy officials (2/2) https://t.co/xsArtKWOwm — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

“INS Jalashwa sailed from Visakhapatnam a few days ago from the east coast to the west coast. Total 14 warships have been readied for evacuating Indian citizens from Gulf and other countries”, said Indian Navy officials.