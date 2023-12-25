Home

3 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Personnel In Dantewada District, Chhattisgarh

In a face-off between the security personnel and Naxalites, three of the latter were killed in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. Know all about it..

Security Forces In Naxal Region in Chhattisgarh (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The Naxal Movement first started in the 60s and the Naxalite-Maoist Insurgency is still an ongoing ocnflict between the Naxals/Naxalites and the Indian government. One of the states of India where a lot of Naxal activities are witnessed, is Chhattisgarh. In a latest news update, three Naxals have been killed in an encounter with security forces in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, said the police on Sunday. The incident took place between the Tumakpal and Dabba Kunna villages alongside the Sukma border, added the police. Know all about this encounter between the Naxals and the security personnel..

Police-Naxals Face-Off In Chhattisgarh, 3 Naxalites Killed

The face-off occurred on a hill near Dabbakunna village under Katekalyan Police Station Limits when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-naxal operation at around 5:30 PM, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI. According to Chhattisgarh Police, three naxals were killed in fierce exchange of fire between security forces and Naxals in the jungle between Tumakpal & Dabba Kunna village at Dantewada Sukma Border area and the bodies of the three Naxals were recovered along with arms-ammunition and Naxals-related materials.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai says, “…We had information about the presence of naxals at Tumakpal and Dabba Kunna village at Dantewada Sukma Border area…The naxals fired after which the security forces retaliated. Three naxals were killed…The search… pic.twitter.com/ko9MOwWcSC — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 24, 2023

Statement Of Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai

Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai says, “…We had information about the presence of naxals at Tumakpal and Dabba Kunna village at Dantewada Sukma Border area…The naxals fired after which the security forces retaliated. Three naxals were killed…The search operation is on. Further details will be conveyed.” The IG said that the personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police, had launched the operation from Tumakpal Police Camp towards Dabbakunna along the Dantewada-Sukma inter-district border. He further said that after the firing stopped, the bodies of three male Naxalites, clad in ‘uniform’ were recovered from the spot. However, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

(Inputs from Agencies)

