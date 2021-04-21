Guwahati: Three employees of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), 2 Junior Engineer Assistants (Production) and a Junior Technician (Production) have been abducted by unknown armed miscreants in the early hours today in Assam, news agency ANI reported. The incident took place on a rig site of ONGC in Lakwa field of Sivasagar district in Assam. Also Read - RT-PCR Test Mandatory For Passengers Flying to Assam From Mumbai, Karnataka | Check Details Here

As per a statement released by the ONGC, the abducted employees were taken by the miscreants in an operational vehicle belonging to it. However, the vehicle was later found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungles close to the Assam-Nagaland border. The ONGC said that a complaint has been lodged with the local police.

The ONGC further added that higher officials of the State Police are on the site and the local administration has been informed about the incident and ONGC is in constant touch with the higher authorities.

As per news reports, the three abducted ONGC employees have been identified as Mohini Mohan Gogoi, Ritul Saikia and Alakesh Saikia. The ONGC has been exploring and producing oil and gas in Upper Assam since early 1960s.