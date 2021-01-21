New Delhi: A 42-year-old healthcare worker in Nirmal district of Telangana died on Wednesday after taking the coronavirus vaccine jab, taking the number of such fatalities to four. However, the Centre has said that at least three out of the four deaths were “unrelated” to the vaccination, while post mortem for the latest death is still being conducted. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Maybe Less Impactful for People Who Are Suffering From Obesity, Here’s Why

Four deaths reported include two from Karnataka and one each from Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

The Union Health Ministry noted yesterday evening that the worker was vaccinated at about 11.30 AM on Tuesday at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in the district and developed chest pain at around 2.30 AM. He was brought to the district hospital at about 5.30 AM where he was declared ‘brought dead’. Also Read - 1,000 Doses of Covishield Vaccine Found 'Frozen', Damaged in Assam

Regarding the previous deaths, the Centre dismissed reports suggesting AEFI (adverse events after immunisation). “About the death reported from Bellary in Karnataka, post mortem suggested myocardial infarction and it is not related to vaccination. The other death reported in Shivamogga is also a suspected case of myocardial infarction not related to immunization,” the government said.

In total, 7.86 lakh healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs till the evening of the fifth day of the nationwide immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.

At least 82 adverse events were reported on Wednesday, while ten AEFI cases – four in Delhi, two in Karnataka, and one each in Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and West Bengal – have required hospitalisation so far since the first day on January 16.