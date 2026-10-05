3 Pakistani nationals, 4 others arrested in Karnataka for ‘radicalising’ youth, terror links

Police said that social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram were used to communicate with members of banned terrorist organisations.

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3 Pakistani nationals, 4 others arrested in Karnataka for ‘radicalising’ youth, terror links | Representational Imaage

3 Pakistani nationals booked in Karnataka: In a significant development, Karnataka Police have arrested a total of seven people in Bidar for allegedly using social media platforms to talk with leaders of a banned terrorist outfit and illegal arms traffickers. According to police, the suspects used social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram to communicate with terrorists. The suspects include a 24-year-old man from Bhalki Taluk.

On October 1, Bidar Police lodged a FIR at Khatak Chincholi police station against the suspects. The suspects have been identified as Vishalkumar Vijaykumar Metre (24), who hails from Yenkoor village, Ashu Sharma of UP’s Mainpuri and Raj Bhai of Madhya Pradesh. Pakistan-based nationals are Shahzad Bhatti, Rana Hunain and Nomi Khan. One other person has also been named in the case.

Suspects Used Instagram, Whatsapp To Communicate With Members Of Banned Terrorist Organisations

Bidar superintendent of police Pradeep Gunti told Hindustan Times that cops nabbed Metre on Saturday. “The accused was found to be in contact with people involved in illegal arms trafficking and members of banned organisations,” HT quoted Gunti as saying. The case was lodged following the complaint by circle police inspector of Bhalki Rural Circle.

Cops received information on October 1 around 3 am that Metre was talking to people involved in trafficking illegal weapons through Instagram and WhatsApp.

As per the preliminary probe, he talked to Shahzad Bhatti through Wahtsapp and the chats were found in his phone. Investigators identified Bhatti, Rana Hunain and Nomi Khan as Pakistan-based designated terrorists.

According to police, the conversations revolved around the sale and trafficking of illegal weapons.

Police claimed that Metre joined the channels and viewed posts and videos prejudicial to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India.

Digital Evidence Under Scrutiny To Gauge Extent Of Involvement

As per investigators, the suspect’s activities continued since December 2025, involving links with terror organisations threatening India’s integrity.

“We are examining the digital evidence and his communications with the other accused. We are also trying to establish whether any weapons were actually procured or trafficked,” Gunti said.

Case Registered Under Relevant Sections of UAPA, BNS

Police have registered the case under Section 18 (terrorist acts), Section 39 (terrorist support) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, with Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), Section 20 (terrorist membership) and Section 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS.

Police said they are examining mobile devices and collecting digital evidence to determine the extent of Metre’s activities. However, allegations in the FIR have not been established in court.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.