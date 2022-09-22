Jashpur road accident: As many as three passengers were killed and four others were injured after a bus they were travelling overturned in a village in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district. According to reports, the accident took place around 4 pm when the private bus heading to Ambikapur (in neighbouring Surguja district) from Pathalgaon (Jashpur) was trying to save a bike coming from the wrong side due to which the bus lost control and overturned in Gondi village.Also Read - Lumpy Virus Hits Half Of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Issues Directions To Veterinary Department

Chhattisgarh | 3 killed, 6 injured after a bus overturns in Jashpur A bus going from Pathalgaon to Ambikapur overturned trying to save a bike coming from the wrong side. Two riding on bike along with one bus passenger dead, 6 injured: Mayank Tiwari, SDOP Pathalgaon (21.09) pic.twitter.com/15NasSzUVu — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 21, 2022

Also Read - Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Several States; Details Inside

Two people riding on bike along with one bus passenger were those killed in the accident. The passengers, identified as Balram Lakra (65), Anant Nagvanshi (55) and Devanand (25), died on the spot, and four others, including two women, sustained injuries.

Soon after being alerted, a police team and district officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Community Health Centre Pathalgaon. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.