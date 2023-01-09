3 Reasons Why Joshimath – Holy Town In Uttarakhand Is Sinking

While haphazard construction activities, which have been going on in the area for a long time are said to be the main cause behind the crisis, take a look at a few reasons given by experts and locals for the land subsidence in the picturesque town.

3 Reasons Why Joshimath is Sinking

Joshimath is Sinking: Joshimath—located in the foothills of the Himalayas, is on the verge of near extinction. The residents of a small Uttarakhand town are crying for help from the government and the administration as their houses have developed cracks. They are forced to find support structures to keep their homes from falling under their own weight. If reports are to be believed, more than 500 houses in the region have developed cracks. If things are not controlled, Nainital, Mussoorie, Dharchula and several towns in Uttarakhand could face similar disasters anytime soon.

While haphazard construction activities, which have been going on in the area for a long time are said to be the main cause behind the crisis, take a look at a few reasons given by experts and locals for the land subsidence in the picturesque town.

3 REASONS WHY JOSHIMATH IS SINKING

National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NTPC) Tapovan Vishnugad Hydro Power Project: Speaking at a webinar, a geologist warned that Joshimath will be destroyed if an under-construction National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) project near it is not shelved. The Tapovan Vishnugad Hydropower Plant is a 520 MW run-of-river hydroelectric project being constructed on Dhauliganga River in Chamoli District of Uttarakhand, India. The plant is expected to generate over 2.5 TWh of electricity annually.

Anthropogenic Activities: A variety of factors both anthropogenic and natural have led to the subsidence of Joshimath, director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology Kalachand Sain said. “Hotels and restaurants have mushroomed everywhere. The pressure of population and the size of the crowd of tourists has also increased manifold,” he asserted, adding that many houses in the town are unlikely to survive and people living in them must be shifted to safe locations as life is precious.

Fragile ecosystem and seismic zone: Joshimath lies on an ancient landslide. In its report in 1976, the Mishra Committee had elaborated that Joshimath was situated on an old landslide zone and could sink if development continued unabated, and recommended that construction be prohibited in Joshimath. “Joshimath is a deposit of sand and stone — it is not the main rock — hence it was not suitable for a township. Vibrations produced by blasting, heavy traffic, etc., will lead to a disequilibrium in natural factor,”report submitted by the 18-member committee said.

How Pilgrimage Destination Joshimath Can Be Saved?

Complete Shutdown of Construction Activities: Experts recommend a complete shutdown of construction activities. As of now, the Uttarakhand government has imposed a ban on all construction activities in and around Joshimath in the wake of cracks that have appeared buildings in the town due to land subsidence.

Replantation in the region: To retain soil capacity, experts have recommended replantation in the region, especially at the vulnerable sites. Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami requested everyone to work as a team to save Joshimath, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the developments of the region.

“We’ve appealed to everyone to work as a team and save Joshimath. (People of) 68 houses that were in danger have been shifted. A zone of over 600 houses has formed & efforts are underway to shift them. The PM is also monitoring it &has assured all possible help,” said Uttarakhand CM.