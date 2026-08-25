3 roads cave in at Gurugram after heavy rainfall lashes Delhi-NCR

Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR caused three road cave-ins in Gurugram on Tuesday, trapping heavy vehicles and worsening widespread waterlogging across the city.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/3-roads-cave-in-at-gurugram-after-heavy-rainfall-lashes-delhi-ncr-8509956/ Copy

A portion of National Highway 48 caves in at IFFCO Chowk, in Gurugram, Haryana (PTI)

Gurugram rain: Waterlogging woes returned to haunt Gurugram residents on Tuesday as persistent rainfall inundated thoroughfares across the city. Barely recovering from intense showers on Monday, intermittent rain throughout Tuesday, topped by a heavy evening downpour, severely compounded the trouble. The severe disruption prompted the district administration to issue an advisory directing schools to switch to online classes, while numerous corporate offices instructed employees to work from home.

Roads cave in at Gurugram after heavy rainfall

Adding to the chaos, major infrastructure damage was reported as roads caved in at three separate locations, leaving the tires of heavy vehicles trapped. The incidents have once again sparked serious concerns among local residents regarding the city’s drainage infrastructure and structural quality of roads ahead of continued monsoon spells.

The state’s highest revenue generator, Gurugram seems to have been left at the mercy of nature during the monsoon. Even with 408 rainwater harvesting systems installed in municipal corporation areas, waterlogging remains unabated.

70 mm rainfall over a 35-minute period in Gurugram

Around 70 mm rainfall over a 35-minute period, left several major roads and underpasses submerged. Approximately 15 vehicles, including nine school buses, were left stranded in waterlogged Subhash Chowk, with more than 300 schoolchildren trapped inside the buses for nearly two hours.

In a separate road submergence incident, a section of a service lane along the Delhi-Jaipur highway caved in at IFFCO Chowk, creating a large pit, official said, adding that a Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) team reached the site after receiving reports.

According to a senior officer, a preliminary investigation has revealed that a leakage in a GMDA sewer line washed away the soil beneath the road, causing the surface to collapse. Barricades have been installed around the affected stretch to prevent untoward incidents.

As the service lane is part of the Delhi-Jaipur highway, road repair works will be undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) once the sewer line leakage is fixed.

For now, the area has been barricaded off for motorists, while a GMDA team works to repair the leak, the official added.

Videos of inundated thoroughfares and unending traffic jams are going viral on social media platforms.