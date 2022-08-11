Rajouri: In a terrorist attack 25 kms from Rajouri, two terrorists carried out a suicide attack on an Army company operating base. Both terrorists killed while 3 soldiers lost their lives. The encounter broke out after terrorists attempted a suicide attack on an Army company operating base. Five jawans were also injured in the exchange of fire. One Officer is also among the injured Army personnel in the terrorist attack and has been rushed for medical treatment. The operation has now ended, the Indian Army confirmed. 16 Corps Commander Lt Gen Manjinder Singh is constantly monitoring the situation on the ground. The area is being sanitised.Also Read - Viral Video: Firefighters Dig Through Thick Mud to Rescue Stuck Horse, Internet Thanks Them
According to Indian Army, the terrorists were trying to sneak into a post at Pargal near Rajouri in the dark when alert army troops caught the terrorists and engaged in a gunfight with them. Also Read - Gold Rates Fall By 1.25% - Check Price Of Yellow Metal On August 11 In Top Cities
According to news agency ANI, the attack took place 25 km from Rajouri and two terrorists carried out a suicide attack on an Army operating base where both terrorists were killed while three own troops lost their lives “Operations in still underway,” ANI added. quoting Indian Army officials.
Meanwhile, in the wake of the high alert sounded by security agencies that some infiltration might take place from the international border in the Jammu region to disrupt the celebrations of the upcoming Independence Day, security forces have been carrying out mid-night search operations at multiple locations along the international border in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts.