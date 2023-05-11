Home

3-storey Building Collapses in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Many Feared Trapped; Rescue Operations On

As many as four to five people were feared to be buried under the debris after a 3-storeyed building collapsed in Ahmedabad's Vejalpur area on Thursday.

Ahmedabad: A 3-storeyed building collapsed in Ahmedabad’s Vejalpur area on Thursday. According to the reports, as many as four to five people were feared to be buried under the debris. “We immediately reached the spot after receiving information about the building collapse. 23 people were already rescued from the building before we could reach and we safely rescued three others who were trapped,” says Fire Officer Jayesh Khadia on the collapse of a three-storey building in Vejalpur area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat

#UPDATE | “We immediately reached the spot after receiving information about the building collapse. 23 people were already rescued from the building before we could reach and we safely rescued three others who were trapped,” says Fire Officer Jayesh Khadia on the collapse of a… pic.twitter.com/zjW7TXSs2U — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

The building had been declared dilapidated, according to sources, leading most residents to vacate the premises. However, two families had still been residing inside at the time of the collapse.

