3-Storey Building Collapses In Jammu’s Transport Nagar Area
A three-story building collapsed in Jammu's Narwal Yard Transport Nagar Area.
Jammu building collapse: A three-storey commercial building collapsed at Transport Nagar in Narwal area of Jammu. The building was an auto store and it was situated at yard number 6 in Transport Nagar. So far, there are no report of any casualties, news agency ANI reported.
J&K | A Three storey building collapsed at Narwal Yard Transport Nagar Area in Jammu. No loss of life reported so far. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/xG30Usk9XF
— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023
The Jammu Development Authority has initiated investigation into the matter.
