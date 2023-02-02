  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • 3-Storey Building Collapses In Jammu’s Transport Nagar Area

3-Storey Building Collapses In Jammu’s Transport Nagar Area

A three-story building collapsed in Jammu's Narwal Yard Transport Nagar Area.

Updated: February 2, 2023 9:14 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

3-Storey Building Collapses In Jammu's Transport Nagar Area
3-Storey Building Collapses In Jammu's Transport Nagar Area

Jammu building collapse: A three-storey commercial building collapsed at Transport Nagar in Narwal area of Jammu. The building was an auto store and it was situated at yard number 6 in Transport Nagar. So far, there are no report of any casualties, news agency ANI reported.

The Jammu Development Authority has initiated investigation into the matter.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 2, 2023 8:53 AM IST

Updated Date: February 2, 2023 9:14 AM IST