3 Students killed, many injured after train rams school van in Bengals Murshidabad
3 Students killed, many injured after train rams school van in Bengal’s Murshidabad
Eyewitnesses claimed that the railway crossing gate was open when the school van was crossing the tracks. They said the Nimtita–Katwa passenger train arrived at the same time and crashed into the van, leading to the tragic accident.
At least three school students were killed after a train hit a school van at a railway crossing in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Friday, according to reports. The accident reportedly happened when the van was carrying children to school and tried to cross the railway tracks while the level crossing was open. An approaching train crashed into the vehicle, causing severe damage.
Several other children were injured in the accident and were taken to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Reports said some of the injured are in critical condition.
According to local media reports quoting eyewitnesses, the railway crossing gate was initially closed for a train passing on the up-line and was reopened after it crossed. However, the gate was allegedly not shut again when another train approached on the adjacent track, leading to the collision with the school van. The claims have not been officially confirmed.
#WATCH | West Bengal | A number of students were injured after a vehicle carrying school students was hit by a train at a railway level crossing at Karnasuvarna in Murshidabad’s Berhampore