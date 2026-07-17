3 Students killed, many injured after train rams school van in Bengal’s Murshidabad

At least three school students were killed after a train hit a school van at a railway crossing in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Friday, according to reports. The accident reportedly happened when the van was carrying children to school and tried to cross the railway tracks while the level crossing was open. An approaching train crashed into the vehicle, causing severe damage.

Several other children were injured in the accident and were taken to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Reports said some of the injured are in critical condition.