New Delhi: At least one captain and two soldiers died on Sunday in an attempt to foil a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the ongoing operation in Machil Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

At least three terrorists have been eliminated, the Border Security Force confirmed. A joint operation is still underway to nab more infiltrators in the area.

"Constable Sudip Sarkar lost his life during the operation in Machil Sector. Reinforcements received from Indian Army, the Joint operation still underway," officials in the BSF said.

An encounter broke out after the Indian Army and BSF’s patrolling party detected suspicious movement of heavily armed unidentified persons at Machil Sector of J&K on intervening night of November 7 and 8, a defence spokesperson said this morning.

The defence spokesperson added that the terrorists were intercepted and a contact with them was established. An exchange of fire took place and one terrorist was eliminated. An AK rifle and two bags of ammunition were recovered from the site.