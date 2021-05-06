Shopian: Three terrorists were killed while one newly recruited terrorist surrendered during an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Kanigam area of Shopian district of South Kashmir on Thursday morning, police said. The terrorists were shot dead after they refused to surrender and opened fire on being trapped and surrounded in the Kanigam area of the district, Kashmir Police said in a tweet. Also Read - J&K: Exchange of Fire Underway Between Terrorists And Security Forces in Shopian District

“J&K police say four newly recruited local terrorists of Al-Badr terror outfit trapped in Kanigam area of Shopian. Exercising maximum restraint, Police & security forces are trying their best to persuade them to surrender,” the police tweeted. “Turning down the surrender offer, trapped terrorists fired and lobbed grenade on joint search party. Further details shall follow, ” they said in another tweet. Also Read - Pulwama Terror Attack Case Handed Over to National Investigation Agency

According to the Kashmir Zone Police, the recruit has been identified as Tausif Ahmad. He was among the newly recruited local terrorists of Al-Badr terror outfit trapped in the encounter. “One newly recruited terrorist namely Tausif Ahmad surrendered. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow,” the police said. Also Read - Going with lot of good feelings: SP Vaid

The encounter had started in the early hours of Thursday. It is currently underway and further details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)