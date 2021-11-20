Jaipur: Indicating a major cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, three ministers holding important portfolios in the Ashok Gehlot government as well as the party expressing their desire to leave their ministerial positions and work for the organization.The three ministers –Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, Health Minister Raghu Sharma and Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary wrote to interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday offered their resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.Also Read - Govt Reshuffles Cabinet Committees | Smriti Irani, Sonowal Now Part of Political Affairs Panel

The ministers' offer to quit suggested that the much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle will be based on the "one man, one post" formula and it is likely to be held on Monday. The letters from these ministers are being considered as their resignations. Congress in-charge for Rajasthan, Ajay Maken, disclosed this information to the media after reaching Jaipur on Friday night. All three have expressed their willingness to serve the party organisation, Maken said.

The Congress cabinet presently has 21 ministers, which may now be reduced to 18. Nine positions were lying vacant in the cabinet, which will now go up to 12, and all eyes are set as to which group shall get the major share — the Ashok Gehlot group or the group led by Sachin Pilot.

Dotasra is serving as the Pradesh Congress Committee chief in Rajasthan, while Raghu Sharma has been made the party’s Gujarat in-charge. Harish Chaudhary has been made the Punjab in-charge of Congress.