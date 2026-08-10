3 tribal girl students die, 3 others hospitalised after being bitten by snake at hostel in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli

Three tribal students died after being bitten by a venomous snake at a hostel in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, while three others are undergoing treatment. Officials stated on Monday that an investigation into the incident has been initiated.

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New Delhi: Three tribal students died after being bitten by a venomous snake at a hostel in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, while three others are undergoing treatment. Officials stated on Monday that an investigation into the incident has been initiated.

An official from the district administration stated that the incident occurred around midnight on Sunday at a tribal hostel school in Japtalai village, located approximately 10 kilometres from the Dhanora taluka headquarters.

The official mentioned that the students were sleeping on the floor of the hostel when the venomous snake bit them. The deceased students were aged 8, 12, and 14, while those currently undergoing treatment are in the 11–14 age group.

Detailed investigation into the incident to be conducted: District Collector

Gadchiroli District Collector Avishyant Panda stated that a detailed investigation into the incident would be conducted. The probe will ascertain the facts of the incident, the safety measures in place at the students’ accommodation, and whether the school management had adhered to necessary safety regulations and precautions.

Expressing grief over the students’ deaths, Avishyant Panda said he would also review the school’s arrangements. He noted that the three students undergoing treatment for snakebites have been administered anti-venom, and medical teams are continuously monitoring their condition.

‘No lapses in treatment’

District Collector Panda has ordered the District Surgeon to ensure there are no lapses in treatment and that the hospitalised students receive special care. He added that teams from the Tribal Development Department would also inspect the site and gather necessary information regarding the incident.

Panda stated that if the investigation reveals any negligence or safety lapses, accountability will be fixed, and action will be taken against those found responsible in accordance with the rules.

Action will be taken upon receipt of the report: Minister in-charge of Gadchiroli

Ashish Jaiswal, the Minister in-charge of Gadchiroli, also expressed grief over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased students. He stated that he has instructed the administration to provide all necessary medical facilities and every possible assistance to the students currently undergoing treatment. The Minister added that accountability for the incident would be determined after receiving the inquiry report from the Tribal Development Department, and further action would be taken only after the report is received.