Panani: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said three air passengers, including a British national of Goan-origin, who arrived at the international airport from the United Kingdom, have tested positive for COVID.

Speaking to news agency PTI, the health minister further added that the passengers have been shifted to an isolation facility in South Goa, while all other travellers on the flight who tested negative will be kept in strict home quarantine for eight days before undergoing another test at the end of it.

In a tweet he said this is with reference to flight AI 146 that arrived from the UK today morning. 237 travellers tested on arrival. 3 patients (passengers) have been tested positive.

It must be noted that the UK is among the countries placed in ‘at-risk’ category by the Central government in view of Omicron variant. As per the guidelines, the passengers from these countries have to follow additional COVID-19 testing and quarantine measures.

The health minister further added that the other negative travellers will be kept in strict home quarantine and will be retested on day 8 or earlier if symptomatic.

On the other hand, the airport officials said the passenger was on-board the 98th Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flight that arrived at the Goa airport during the wee hours. Details about the other two passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus were not available.

The Goa airport said in a tweet that it has ramped up the infrastructure required for post arrival testing of international arriving passengers. Sufficient Registration counters, swab collection centres, waiting area are provided for smooth management, safety and convenience of pax.In another tweet, it said, 98th in the series of VBM flight arrived from London-Heathrow today early morning at Goa International Airport. Arriving passengers undergoing thermal screening and completing mandatory formalities upon arrival.