New Delhi: A six-month-old baby onboard a Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight died, ANI reported on Thursday.

The family was travelling to the national capital to seek child’s medical treatment.

Sanjay Bhatia, DCP, IGI Airport, Delhi, told the news agency, “The child was suffering from heart disease. The family was travelling to Delhi for the child’s medical treatment.”

More details are awaited.