3-year-old killed in suspected leopard attack in Gujarat’s Navsari, teams deployed to trap big cat

A 3-year-old child was killed in a suspected leopard attack in Gujarat’s Navsari district. Five forest teams have been deployed to trap the wild animal.

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3-year-old killed in suspected leopard attack in Gujarat’s Navsari, teams deployed to trap big cat | Iamge: ANI

Leopard Attack: A tragic incident has surfaced from Gujarat where a three-year-old child was killed and allegedly dragged away by a leopard in Bhinar, Navsari district on Monday night. The incident triggered panic among the residents of Bhinar village. The child was dragged away by the wild animal from outside his house. The police were immediately informed about the incident, following which the local administration and forest department launched a joint search and rescue operation. The child’s body was later recovered from the nearby area.

#WATCH | Navsari, Gujarat: A three-year-old child died after a leopard allegedly dragged his body from outside his home in Bhinar village. Bhagirath Singh Jhala, ACF, Dharampur Sub-division, says, “We received information around 8:00–8:30 PM from the Bhinar village area that a leopard had dragged a child—aged two to three years. Upon receiving this information, our Range Forest Officer and forest staff immediately arrived at the scene and conducted a search and rescue operation; a police team was also present. Fortunately, we have recovered the body, and the post-mortem and inquest procedures are currently underway. While preliminary information suggests a leopard attack, this will be conclusively confirmed only after the post-mortem report is received. We are preparing the necessary legal documentation to expedite the processing of ex-gratia or other applicable compensation. Additionally, five teams led by our Range Forest Officer have been deployed to trap the animal, and we are making every possible effort to capture it.” — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2026

Child’s Body Recovered After Search Operation

Speaking to ANI, Bhagirath Singh Jhala, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Dharampur Sub-division, confirmed the recovery of the body and stated that standard legal and medical procedures are underway.

“We received information around 8:00–8:30 PM from the Bhinar village area that a leopard had dragged a child—aged two to three years. Upon receiving this information, our Range Forest Officer and forest staff immediately arrived at the scene and conducted a search and rescue operation; a police team was also present. Fortunately, we have recovered the body, and the post-mortem and inquest procedures are currently underway,” Jhala said.

Key Highlights

• 3-year-old child killed in suspected leopard attack in Navsari.

• Child was allegedly dragged away from outside his house.

• Forest and police teams launched a join search and rescue operation and recovered the child’s body.

• Post-mortem will confirm the cause of death.

• Forest dept has deployed five teams to trap the leopard.

Post-Mortem To Confirm Death Cause

The official further noted that conclusive confirmation of the cause of death would depend on the medical evaluation, while the department initiates paperwork to assist the bereaved family.

“While preliminary information suggests a leopard attack, this will be conclusively confirmed only after the post-mortem report is received. We are preparing the necessary legal documentation to expedite the processing of ex-gratia or other applicable compensation,” the ACF added.

Forest Department Deployed Teams To Capture Leopard

To ensure xliicqvov’ safety and capture the leopard, the forest department has ramped up vigilance in and around Bhinar village.

“Additionally, five teams led by our Range Forest Officer have been deployed to trap the animal, and we are making every possible effort to capture it,” Jhala stated.

(with ANI inputs)