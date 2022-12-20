3 YouTube Channels With 33 Lakh Subscribers Busted For Spreading Fake News

The Centre said that the probe against these three channels was conducted by the fact-checking unit of Press Information Bureau.

Earlier this month, YouTube said that it had fixed crash issues on the iOS application that "many" users reported.

New Delhi: The Central government on Tuesday said three YouTube channels with a total of 33 lakh subscribers were busted for spreading fake news about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and key institutions. Notably, the three fake YouTube channels include News Headlines, Sarkari Update and Aaj Tak Live.

The Centre said that the probe against these three channels was conducted by the fact-checking unit of Press Information Bureau, the government’s nodal agency to disseminate information.

The PIB conducted a series of over 40 fact-checks and found several videos spreading misinformation about the Prime Minister, Chief Justice, Supreme Court, Election Commission and the EVM voting system.

The Centre said these videos on YouTube Channel, had been watched over 30 crore times. Some of the misinformation shared on the channels included fake news claiming future polls would be held through ballot system.

Yet another video on YouTube claimed that the government was distributing money among anyone who holds a bank account or an Aadhaar card.

The PIB found that these YouTube channels were using logos of TV channels and images of prominent news anchors to mislead the viewers into believing that the news was authentic.

“These channels were also found to be displaying advertisements on their videos, and monetizing misinformation on YouTube,” the PIB statement said.

Furthermore, the PIB said that more than one hundred YouTube channels have been blocked by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting over the past one year as part of its crackdown on misinformation.