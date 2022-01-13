Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Over BSF jawans on poll duty have tested positive for coronavirus after reaching Kotdwar in Pauri district of Uttarakhand. They are from Gujarat. As per a report by news agency PTI, a total 82 jawans of the BSF’s 50th battalion had arrived in Kotdwar from Bhuj in Gujarat for security purposes and 30 of them tested positive for Covid, Battalion Commander Ritesh Kumar said. He added that their reports arrived late on Wednesday night.Also Read - Can High Temperature, Drying Reduce Infectivity of Coronavirus? Here's What Experts Say

He further added that the infected jawans have been kept in isolation in a part of a school building where they were staying and corona kits were distributed to them. However, the infected jawans have mild symptoms. Also Read - Omicron 91% Less Likely To Cause Death In Infected Patients: CDC

The development comes at a time when Uttarakhand on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases in over seven months as 2,127 more people tested positive for the virus, according to official data. The state had reported 2,146 cases on May 27. Also Read - Srinagar Airport Restricts Entry Time For Passengers To Avoid Overcrowding Amid Covid Cases

One Covid patient also died in the state on Tuesday. Dehradun district reported the maximum number of 991 cases, followed by Nainital (451), Haridwar (259), Udham Singh Nagar 189 and Pauri 48.