New Delhi: Over 30 cases of black fungus, which is also known as mucormycosis, have been detected among serving soldiers and military veterans at Delhi's two premier defence hospitals – one is the Army R&R and the other one is Army Base Hospital. Notably, these two hospitals at the moment are struggling to get adequate supplies of the life-saving drug Amphotericin B. According to a report by India Today, these two hospitals have less than half of the amount of drugs required to treat the patients.

Issuing a statement, an Army doctor at the Research & Referral hospital said that many lives, including those of serving frontline soldiers, are at risk since the hospital is still awaiting the bare minimum consignment to fight increasing black fungus cases.

Another senior Ministry of Defence officer told India Today that the Centre had been apprised of the shortage, and efforts were being made to meet the Amphotericin B requirement on priority.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the national capital has recorded 1,044 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus and 89 deaths due to the infection till Wednesday.

Noting that the states must be provided the required number of Covid vaccines, the minister said the vaccine policy of the Centre needs to be reworked.

“I think it is high time to rethink this policy (Centre’s vaccination policy) and rework it. When a state is ready to vaccinate its citizens then that state must get the required number of vaccines,” he said.

While stressing that the Delhi government is fully prepared to vaccinate its entire population, he said they are not getting the required doses to do so.

“We are buying these vaccines and giving them for free to the citizens but due to the policy of the central government, we are not getting the required amount of vaccines. The whole control over the vaccines and the price of the vaccines are with the central government. The cost of the vaccines in the private hospitals is also monitored by the central government,” he said.

On the other hand, the Delhi High Court also said if the city government could not ensure that people get both doses of Covaxin within the stipulated time, it should not have started so many vaccination centres with “much pomp and splendour”.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is more common among people whose immunity has got lowered due to Covid, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis. Till Wednesday, 1,044 black fungus cases were reported in Delhi.