Haridwar: Over 30 sadhus who are participating in the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar have tested positive for COVID-19. One of the sadhus include Mahant Narendra Giri, the leader of the All India Akhada Parishad, has been admitted to the AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in Rishikesh. Also Read - Coronavirus News Live: Harsimrat Kaur Badal Tests COVID Positive, Goes Into Self Isolation

Speaking to news agency ANI, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer Dr SK Jha said, “30 Sadhus have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, in Haridwar. Medical teams are going to akhadas and RT-PCR tests of sadhus are being done continuously. The process will be further quickened from April 17.” Also Read - After Many Sadhus Show COVID Symptoms, Niranjani Akhada Announces End of Kumbh Mela For Them

The CMO also added that among the COVID positive people who are from Haridwar have been sent for home quarantine while those who came from outside are being admitted to hospitals. Also Read - Karnataka Makes RT-PCR Test Mandatory For Kumbh Mela Returnees As COVID Cases Rise in State

Dr Jha also informed that the COVID patients who are in serious condition are being referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. However, he also clarified that there is no panic-like situation in Hospitals in Haridwar.

Among the participants, another prominent sadhu – Swami Kapil Dev from Madhya Pradesh, who was the leader of the Maha Nirvani Akhada, died after being treated for the coronavirus at a private hospital in Dehradun; he had been transferred from a facility in Rishikesh.

In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus among the participants, the Niranjani Akhada – the second largest of more than 13 religious groups at the Kumbh mela indicated that it will end participation on Saturday, nearly two weeks before the scheduled date.

As per a report by ANI, a total of 2167 people were found positive for coronavirus in Haridwar — the place where the month-long Kumbh Mela is going on — in the last five days.

According to the Uttarakhand State Control Room, there were 254 COVID-19 positive cases on April 10, 386 on April 11, 408 on April 12, 594 on April 13 and 525 on April 14.

Around 14 lakh devotees took a holy dip in the River Ganga at the Haridwar Mahakumbh on Wednesday on the occasion of Baisakhi Shahi Snan, the third royal bath in this Kumbh.

However, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat had on Tuesday said that there is no comparison between the event held at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last year and Kumbh in Haridwar as the former was held in a closed space while the latter is being held in a vast open area.

(With inputs from agencies)