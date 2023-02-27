Home

30 Tigers Dead In 2 Months. Why India Is Witnessing A Spike In Death Of Tigers

According to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) tiger deaths usually spike between January and March.

Tiger Deaths In India: So far 30 tigers have died in India in the last two months with nearly half of the casualties in tiger reserves, officials from the National Tiger Conservation Authority said. But officials believe there is no need to panic as these deaths are normal. According to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) tiger deaths usually spike between January and March. Most of these deaths have been reported from Tiger Reserves like Kanha, Panna, Ranthambore, Pench, Corbett, Satpura, Orang, Kaziranga and Sathyamangalam.

Out of 30 deaths only 16 have been reported from outside the reserves. The highest number of tiger deaths — nine so far — have been recorded in Madhya Pradesh, followed closely by Maharashtra where seven tigers have died. The deaths include one cub and three sub-adults; the rest are adults.

Why India Is Witnessing A Spike In Death Of Tigers

According to officials, these deaths are normal as there is a spike in the death of tigers between January to March. “The reason why tiger deaths are higher in these two states (MP and Maharashtra) is that they have a healthy tiger population. There is nothing alarming about the number of deaths this year. With an increase in the tiger population, there will naturally be an increase in the number of deaths. From NTCA’s data, we know the highest number of tiger deaths takes place between January and March in any given year. This is the time that they leave their territories and venture out, so there is a conflict between tigers. There are territorial conflicts among the tigers as well. With a healthy tiger population in the country, 200 Tiger deaths annually are not untoward,’’ Indian Express quoted a senior NTCA official.

The officials also argued that the population of tigers have risen by 6% so which also means there will be an increase in the number of deaths as well. “Taking the tiger mortality numbers out of context is a mistake. You have to take into account that the tiger numbers are also increasing. The average life span of a tiger is 12 years,’’ said the official, adding that a 6% growth in population is expected this year as well.

According to the data, the highest number of deaths have occurred due to natural causes, while poaching has been cited as the second biggest reason. There were seven cases of poaching in 2020, 17 in 2019 and 34 in 2018.

