Sonipat: At least 30 women employees on Saturday fell sick after inhaling fumes arising out of the melting of copper scrap at a factory in Haryana's Sonipat. According to a report by India Today, the incident happened at the Hyundai Metal Pvt Ltd factory near Panchi Gujran village of Sonipat.

The report suggested that 30 female employees fainted due to inhalation of the toxic fumes. They were doing the sorting work near the scrap melting furnace when the incident happened.

As per the report, the sick employees have been admitted to a nearby private hospital and CHC Ganaur and are under observation. The condition of the two women employees is stated to be critical, and they were referred to Khanpur Medical College.

Soon after the incident came to the limelight, the police and health officials have reached the hospital to enquire about the women’s condition. Meanwhile, the Ganaur police station is investigating the matter.