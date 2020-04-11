Mumbai: A 30-year-old Tablighi Jamaat member committed suicide at a hospital in Maharashtra’s Akola after he was tested positive for Coronavirus. Notably, the man was a native of Assam. He had come to the national capital last month to attend the Markaz event in Nizamuddin. Also Read - Former England Captain Michael Atherton Requests Scribes, Says Love The Game, Tell Good Stories

As per a report by India Today, the man slit his throat using blade inside the washroom of the isolation ward.

Few days ago, he developed symptoms of Coronavirus, and got himself admitted to the hospital.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter.