New Delhi: A 30-year-old Dombivli woman died after falling from an overcrowded local train that halted between Kopar and Diva railway stations in Maharashtra. The incident took place during peak hours on Monday morning.

The victim identified as Savita Naik had boarded the fast local train from Dombivli station at 9:13 AM. Soon after the incident, a railway police team was deployed at the spot who then rushed the victim to Shastri Nagar hospital, where the doctor declared her as brought dead, stated Government Railway Police (GRP) senior inspector Satish Pawar.

This incident has brought to notice the necessity of following safety precautions to avoid accidents, especially during the peak hours when the trains are usually overcrowded. A report by Times of India quoted Savita’s father Fakira as saying, “The railways should take steps to end overcrowding in local trains to avoid a repeat of such incidents.”

Reacting to the accident, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal said, “Such a scary video! One can see a woman falling but one does not know what happened to her ! Really, Maharashtra Government CANNOT allow this to happen. Why can’t proper facilities be provided to women and girls? Why so callous when it comes to women !”

The Central Railway must provide additional train services from Dombivli station, stated Railway activist Lata Argade who also claimed that they have been demanding the same for many years.

Savita Naik lived with her parents. She has a brother and a sister who is married. Naik was employed in a chartered accountancy firm near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).