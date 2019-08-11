Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said 300 special telephone booths are being established to help people communicate with their loved ones.

In an advisory, it said that liaison officers have also been activated in various areas, including Aligarh and New Delhi, to help students from Jammu and Kashmir communicate with their families.

“300 special telephone booths being established to help the public communicate with relatives. Liaison Officers activated through Resident Commissioner, Delhi in various places including Aligarh to held students from J&K communicate with families & celebrate Eid,” J&K Civil Administration said.

The advisory was issued following the direction of Governor Satya Pal Malik.

Help would be extended to those students studying outside the state who wish to go home for Eid celebrations, the governor said.

On Friday, the governor sanctioned Rs. 1 lakh each to liaison officers to organise Eid festivities for students from the state who are unable to go home on the occasion, a Raj Bhawan spokesman said.

The governor has issued directions for setting up telephone lines in deputy commissioners’ offices for students to talk to their families back home.

Three hundred special telephone booths are also being established to help people communicate with their loved ones, the advisory said.

Further, the administration has also ensured that there are adequate food supplies in the Valley which is under the security lock-down. “Out of 3697 Ration Ghats in Kashmir Division, 3557 ration Ghats have been made operational to provide ration to the general public. The delivery of vegetables/LPG/Poultry/eggs have been ensured at the doorsteps through mobile vans.”

Government has made sufficient stocking of essential items. Wheat has been stocked to suffice for 65 days, rice for 55 days, mutton for 17 days, poultry for 1 month, Kerosene Oil for 35 days, LPG for 1 month, High-Speed Diesel (HSD) & petrol for 28 days,” the J&K administration stated.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been relaxed in Pooch for 6 hours on the eve of Eid al-Adha. Heavy rush was noticed in the markets of Poonch.

#JammuAndKashmir: Rush in markets of POONCH; 6-hour relaxation in Section-144 has been provided here on the eve of Eid al-Adha pic.twitter.com/Aex2vq0GwB — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019

The government had on August 5 revoked Article 370 of the Constitution of India, which granted Jammu and Kashmir a special status. A Bill to bifurcate J&K into two UTs — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh — was later passed by Parliament.

A night before the government announced its decision to scrap Article 370, Section 144 was imposed in the Valley restricting movement and communication cut-off.

(With agency inputs)