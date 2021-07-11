New Delhi: After assuring round-the-clock power supply in Punjab, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised free electricity to Uttarakhand ‘if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power in the state in the Assembly elections’, scheduled to be held next year. “In terms of electricity, I guarantee four things. After our government is made, we will provide 300 units of free electricity. Farmers will get free electricity. Pending bills will be waived. It will take some time to provide 24-hour electricity, but we will do it,” the Delhi CM said while addressing a press conference in Dehradun.Also Read - UP Block Panchayat Election Results: BJP Wins 8 Blocks in Lucknow; SP Gets 3 Seats in Sitapur

This announcement by Kejriwal comes days after Uttarakhand Power Minister Harak Singh Rawat announced that 100 units of electricity will be provided free every month to domestic consumers. In a meeting with departmental officials last week, Rawat had said, “There are about 13 lakh consumers in state who come under the purview of spending 100 to 200 units of electricity. Those who use 100 units per month will be given electricity free of cost. Those using 101 to 200 units per month will get 50 per cent discount.” The state’s Power Minister said this would benefit the consumers in the remote areas of the state. Also Read - Protest by Congress Workers Ends as Overloaded Bullock Cart Collapses in Mumbai | Watch

Leaders of Uttarakhand have left no stone unturned to destroy the state. Both parties have made an arrangement from 2000 to loot the state after the other. The ruling party doesn't have CM. For the first time in 70 yrs a party says its CM is useless: Delhi CM Kejriwal in Dehradun pic.twitter.com/COsCQwOpxz — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also attacked BJP and Congress and alleged that both parties have made an arrangement from 2000 to loot the state after the other. “Leaders of Uttarakhand have left no stone unturned to destroy the state. The ruling party doesn’t have CM. For the first time in 70 yrs a party says its CM is useless”, Kejriwal said.

Furthermore, he claimed that the tasks which have not been done in Uttarakhand for 70 years have been completed in Delhi. “U’khand has decided to bring AAP to the state. I would like to give them faith that we will build good schools and work on electricity, water, farming, and more”, Kejriwal assured.