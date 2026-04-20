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300 units of free electricity, Rs 40000 pension for women upon formation of Samajwadi Government: Akhilesh Yadav

300 units of free electricity, Rs 40000 pension for women upon formation of Samajwadi Government: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh remarked that the "anger meter" of the people of Uttar Pradesh is running high against the electricity fraud being perpetrated in the name of smart meters.

(ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav has announced that, upon the formation of a Samajwadi government in 2027, consumers in the state will be provided with 300 units of free electricity. Additionally, women will receive an annual pension of Rs 40,000. He stated that the people of the state are currently grappling with the deterioration of healthcare services and a severe shortage of fertilizers. Furthermore, consumers are being harassed under the pretext of installing “smart meters.”

Invokes Smart Meters

Addressing party workers from various districts across the state—including the Bundelkhand region—at the party headquarters on Monday, Akhilesh remarked that the “anger meter” of the people of Uttar Pradesh is running high against the electricity fraud being perpetrated in the name of smart meters. The public has realized that the true reason behind the inexplicably inflated meter readings—which result in exorbitant electricity bills—is the corruption of the BJP. The people have understood that BJP functionaries extract advance commissions from meter and electricity companies even before awarding contracts; these companies, in turn, recover these costs by rigging the meters to run faster than necessary.

‘Replicate Results of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections’

He asserted that the BJP’s electricity meters are rigged in much the same way as their EVM machines. He warned BJP members to steer clear of the “current” of public anger, predicting that the burden of expensive gas cylinders and exorbitant electricity bills would ultimately sever the BJP’s connection to power. He urged electricity consumers to declare today: “We do not want the BJP.” He called upon the party to replicate the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by ensuring the victory of the maximum number of MLAs in 2027, emphasizing the need to remain vigilant against the BJP’s insidious machinations. He characterized the BJP as an anti-democratic and anti-constitutional force that has brought ruin upon the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Pitch for PDA

The SP chief further stated that the BJP constantly attempts to malign the Samajwadis by levelling false accusations against them. He asserted that no matter how much misleading propaganda the BJP disseminates, none of its cunning tactics will succeed. The BJP will ultimately fail in its schemes. The people of Uttar Pradesh have become utterly fed up with the BJP, and the “PDA” (Pichde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak—Backward Classes, Dalits, and Minorities) sections of society are yearning for liberation from its rule. He exhorted party workers to demonstrate unity and mutual coordination to ensure the BJP’s defeat in the 2027 Assembly elections.

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