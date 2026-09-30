31 Afghans obtain Indian passports using Bihar addresses, say sources; Patna Police begins probe

A shocking case related to Indian passports has come to light in Bihar. According to police headquarters sources, 31 Afghan nationals obtained Indian passports using Bihar addresses.

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31 Afghans obtain Indian passports using Bihar addresses, say sources; Patna Police begins probe (File)

In a shocking news, 31 Afghan nationals have obtained Indian passports using various addresses in Bihar, sources at police headquarters said. Of these, 30 Afghan nationals have been issued passports using addresses in Patna. Another Afghan national obtained his passport using an address in Darbhanga. Additionally, two Bangladeshi nationals have also reportedly obtained Indian passports using addresses in Bihar.

Following the incident, Police Headquarters launched an investigation. It is reported that, following reports from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Police Headquarters directed the District Magistrates (DMs), SSPs, and Superintendents (SPs) of the relevant districts to investigate the matter. Officials have been asked to investigate the entire matter, take appropriate legal action, and submit a report to Police Headquarters.

How were the passports issued?

According to information received at police headquarters, 30 Afghan nationals obtained Indian passports using Patna addresses. One case is related to Darbhanga district. The main focus of the investigation will be how these individuals obtained their Bihar addresses and what documents were submitted during passport processing.

Two Bangladeshi nationals are also involved

In addition to the Afghan nationals, two Bangladeshi nationals have also been reported to have obtained Indian passports using addresses in Bihar. Police Headquarters has directed officials in the relevant districts to investigate these cases as well. The investigation will examine passport applications, address documents, and related records.

Reports Requested from DM and SSP-SP

After receiving reports from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Police Headquarters has directed the DMs and SSPs-SPs of the respective districts to take action. Officials have been asked to thoroughly investigate the matter, take appropriate legal action, and submit a report to Police Headquarters. After the investigation is complete, it will become clear which documents were used to obtain the passports and whether any irregularities occurred in the process.