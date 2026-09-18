31-year-old man leaves for ‘urgent meeting’ with ex-colleague, found dead in Gurugram drain – chilling details of Adani Realty employee murder

Gurugram Police had recovered an unidentified body from a drain in Sector 70 on September 10. The body was badly decomposed and was initially treated as unidentified. It was later cremated by the police.

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31-year-old man leaves for 'urgent meeting' with ex-colleague, found dead in Gurugram drain - chilling details of Adani Realty employee murder (Image: X.com)

A 31-year-old HR professional working with Adani Realty was allegedly murdered after he left a restaurant in Delhi, telling his sister that he had to attend an urgent meeting in Gurugram. The victim, Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, a resident of Sarita Vihar, had gone missing on September 6. Nearly two weeks later, Delhi Police arrested his former colleague Anya Vats and her husband, Sanyam Sachdeva from Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand in connection with the case.

According to police, Yuvraj was having lunch with his sister, who works as a doctor in Faridabad at Golden Dragon restaurant in Lajpat Nagar-II around 4 pm on September 6. During the meal, he received a phone call and suddenly left.

He told his sister that he had an important meeting in Gurugram and would return home by around 10 pm. However, he never came back and his phone was later found switched off.

His sister approached Lajpat Nagar police on September 11 and filed a missing-person complaint. Investigators then began checking his call records, CCTV footage and other technical details to track his movements.

Last call led police to former colleague

During the investigation, police found that Yuvraj’s last known conversation was with Anya Vats, who had worked with him earlier. Her phone was also switched off, which increased suspicion.

DCP Southeast Vineet Kumar said investigators later found that Vats was using another mobile number. Technical surveillance helped police trace the number to Uttarakhand.

A police team was sent to the state, where Vats and Sanyam were located and arrested from the Kainchi Dham area.

Both had worked together earlier

According to media reports, Yuvraj and Vats had earlier worked together at another real estate company. They were reportedly removed from the company in 2022 following allegations linked to financial irregularities.

While Yuvraj later found another job as an HR manager, Vats remained unemployed. Police are also looking into a possible financial dispute between Yuvraj and Vats as a possible reason behind the killing. Investigators are yet to establish the exact motive.

Body found in Gurugram drain

According to police, questioning of the two accused indicated that Yuvraj was allegedly shot during an argument inside a car. His body was reportedly kept inside the vehicle for several hours before being taken to a sewage-filled plot or drain near the accused’s home in Gurugram.

Gurugram Police had recovered an unidentified body from a drain in Sector 70 on September 10. The body was badly decomposed and was initially treated as unidentified. It was later cremated by the police.

After Delhi Police traced the case to Vats and Sachdeva, photographs and details of the recovered body were shown to Yuvraj’s family. They identified him based on his appearance, clothes and other physical details.

Murder weapon recovered

Police said the accused allegedly told investigators that they had left Yuvraj’s body in the vehicle for several hours before dumping it and travelling to Uttarakhand. The murder weapon has also been recovered.

Police are now examining the exact sequence of events, the role of each accused and the possible financial dispute between the victim and Vats. They are also collecting forensic and technical evidence to strengthen the case.

Vats and Sachdeva were produced before a court after their arrest and were sent to five days of police custody for further questioning.